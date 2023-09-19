Pittsfield Police arrest 2 suspects on gun-related charges

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two people are facing charges after two separate gun-related incidents in Pittsfield over the weekend.

Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules said that officers were called to Columbus Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday for a reported assault that involved a gun. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who reported that he was threatened by another man with a gun.

A short time later, Michael Barnes, 59, of Pittsfield was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and police said they recovered a loaded handgun.

Soules added that officers responded to Cumberland Farms on First Street a few hours later for a reported disturbance.  Someone who called police reported that a man allegedly made a threat involving a fun.

An investigation led to the arrest of Tristan Kalinowski-Barnett, 19, of Pittsfield on various gun-related charges. Police also recovered a loaded handgun.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

