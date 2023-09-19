Police search for suspect exposing himself to women at Enfield Square

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect following multiple incidents at Enfield Square.

According to Enfield Police Department, they received several reports of a male, exposing himself to females and coaxing them into performing sexual acts at the Enfield Square.

Officers who arrived on scene confirmed the male had already left the area.

If you or anyone has any information about this man, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department, Officer Wyllie at 445 at 860-763-6400 ext. 1445 or by email cwyllie@enfield.org

