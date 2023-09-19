Police search for suspect exposing himself to women at Enfield Square

Police seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect following multiple incidents at Enfield Square.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect following multiple incidents at Enfield Square.

According to Enfield Police Department, they received several reports of a male, exposing himself to females and coaxing them into performing sexual acts at the Enfield Square.

Officers who arrived on scene confirmed the male had already left the area.

If you or anyone has any information about this man, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department, Officer Wyllie at 445 at 860-763-6400 ext. 1445 or by email cwyllie@enfield.org

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local police report one man took on 3 or four other men just before police arrived on the scene...
Brawl breaks out outside Midway on day one of the Big E
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Brandin Beaudoin
Ludlow Police locate missing man
Couple from Chicopee seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hadley
Chicopee couple seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hadley

Latest News

MGM Springfield will be hosting a community job fair on Tuesday night.
MGM Springfield set to host community job fair
Baystate Health has recently announced an historic $70 million fundraising effort.
Baystate Health announces historic $70 million fundraising goal
Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash on Monday night near I-90 westbound in...
2 hospitalized after car crashes, ends up in ditch near I-90 in Ludlow
Last month, Governor Maura Healey signed the fiscal year 2024 budget into law. Part of that...
‘It’s great to see this level of investment’: Free community college tuition for nursing students