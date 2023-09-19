Serious injuries reported in truck crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton

CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic on the Mass. Pike is moving slowly following a crash involving a box truck in Charlton.

Right now, the left lane remains closed eastbound while the two left lanes westbound are closed.

According to Mass. State Police, the truck went through the center median from east to west in Charlton.

There are serious injuries and a medical helicopter responded to the scene.

