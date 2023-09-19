Springfield high schoolers get answers on college application process

By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While it is still the start of the school year for many high school seniors in our area, many are already looking ahead to college. Students at one school in Springfield were able to make some early connections with colleges in and out of western Massachusetts and get their questions answered.

While seniors at Springfield International Charter School won’t start college until next year, they’re already looking ahead. They began the admissions step a little early on Tuesday and some already know what they want to study.

“I’ve been looking around for a lot of aerospace programs. It’s what I want to do in my future,” said SICS senior Wilder Holguin.

“I have a huge interest in biology and studying in Boston,” added SICS senior Eti Aiguosatile.

For the tenth time, admissions counselors from more than 60 colleges and universities stopped by the school to discuss what they offer and help students navigate the admissions process. UMass Amherst and the University of Hartford were among those colleges in attendance.

“I think that they start school and they think that they have a lot of time to begin that application process, which they kind of do, but I think it catches up to them,” said Suhilah Booker, senior assistant director of admissions at UMass Amherst.

“This is a great opportunity for us to speak with some students about a little way away from home, but not too, too far and just exposing them to the different opportunities that they have,” added Nathan Burrage, senior assistant director of admissions at the University of Hartford.

Students spoke with several counselors about their interests and how to apply properly.

Going into today, some were overwhelmed just by thinking about it, as well as how to pay for it all.

“It’s like every year, the prices go up, so it’s like ‘I’m glad I’m getting in now because it’s going to be higher later,’” said SICS senior Jorden Borders.

“I have two other siblings that are seniors going to college at the same time as me, so financial aid is the biggest thing on my mind,” Aiguosatile added. “I’m a first generation American. My family’s from Nigeria, so we’re really big on education.”

However, they are excited about their future.

“I’m going to have to learn some responsibility and some proper management, but I think I can do it and I’m ready to go to college,” Borders explained.

“The dream college would be MIT, but that is one of the hardest ones,” Holguin noted. “There’s a lot. You got to work hard your whole life and kind of really put into it, so I think that would be the best way to move forward.”

All of the seniors who attended the fair are advised to fill out their applications before their respective deadlines.

