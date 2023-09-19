‘This is critical’: Pharmacies plan to help those uninsured for newly approved booster vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As hospitals continue to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases, a new booster vaccine recently approved by the CDC, is starting to become available for everyone who qualifies. This will include those who may not have health insurance.

United States Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the CDC, created a program that seeks to safeguard free COVID-19 vaccination for people without insurance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, is recommending a new COVID-19 booster shot for all qualify six months or older.

This includes the estimated 25 to 30 million Americans who are underinsured or who don’t have any health insurance.

“This is critical,” said Helen Caulton-Harris. “And I want to make sure that the public understands, covid is going to be with us. And so, we have to begin to understand, we have to coexist with this virus. And we do that, by immunizations.”

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield’s Health and Human Services commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris.

She told us that once the booster shots are available for distribution in Springfield, there will be no income requirement for those who want to get vaccinated.

“All members of our public will be eligible,” noted Caulton-Harris. “Whether they have insurance or not, the goal is to keep our residents healthy and make sure that we are reaching those who are the hardest to reach.”

Last week, the CDC, in collaboration with the United States Department of Health and Human Services, announced the bridge access program.

An initiative seeking to maintain access to COVID-19 vaccines for all—regarding of insurance status.

The program is temporary and set to end in December of 2024.

We reached out pharmacies like Walgreens to ask if they’ll take part in this program and wave costs and in a statement, a spokesperson told us in part:

“COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be available at no cost to the public. The cost will either be covered by insurance or government assistance programs, such as the CDC’s bridge access program.”

Like Walgreens, other pharmacies across western Massachusetts, like West Springfield Pharmacy & Wellness will also be participating in government programs to help people without insurance get vaccinated.

“The state of Massachusetts does a great job with accessibility,” expressed Ajay Desai, a pharmacy manager at West Springfield Pharmacy & Wellness. “They have a program called vaccines for children, but the COVID vaccine also falls under that umbrella. And the primary reason is for patients who are underinsured or have no insurance. And we’re actually part of that program. So, for those patients, they can come in and we can address them not having insurance and provide them with the vaccine, if they need it.”

Patients without insurance can also visit the federal government’s website www.Vaccines.Gov to find locations where the updated Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available at no cost.

