Town by Town: Willie Ross School unveils audiology services, car seat installation event

State Representative Carlos González and Triple A hosted a car seat installation event on Tuesday.

The event was held on Main Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The goal of the event was to promote child safety.

Nationally certified technicians were in attendance, installing and inspecting cars seats for guests.

The event was free for anyone to drop by.

Lastly, the Willie Ross School for the deaf announced their Curtis Blake Center for audiological services is now open to the general public.

It will be open for pediatric and adult patients starting in October.

The center offers state-of-the-art equipment and services to patients including hearing evaluations, hearing aid consultation, fittings, cleanings and repairs.

