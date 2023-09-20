Police investigating early morning shooting in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after an early morning shooting in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police said that they were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Center and Hampden Streets around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings and also learned that a vehicle, that left the area, had been shot at.

A short time later, the vehicle was found in Springfield and two people arrived at Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740 or any surveillance or security camera video can be emailed to the police department.

