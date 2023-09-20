Police investigating early morning shooting in Chicopee

Authorities are investigating after an early morning shooting in Chicopee.
Authorities are investigating after an early morning shooting in Chicopee.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after an early morning shooting in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police said that they were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Center and Hampden Streets around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings and also learned that a vehicle, that left the area, had been shot at.

A short time later, the vehicle was found in Springfield and two people arrived at Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740 or any surveillance or security camera video can be emailed to the police department.

