Police ramp up security measures following fights at Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re less than a week into the Big E and so far, police have already responded to two fights on the fairgrounds, the latest happening Sunday and leading to two arrests.

Over the weekend, it took about a dozen West Springfield officers to stop this latest fight and now officials from the Big E as well as the West Springfield Police Department are stepping in to ramp up security.

On Sunday, a dramatic brawl broke out on the Big E fairgrounds.

At around 10:30 p.m. at night, police found this scene.

The fight ended with two people in handcuffs. Nasaiah Figueroa was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after police say he repeatedly punching another man and kicking him in the face.

Also, a second person, Francesca Lopez was also arrested and charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.

The violent scene, concerning fair goers…

“I guess I’m not surprised given the climate of the world today,” expressed Deb Sweeney of Connecticut. “People are volatile now and there are tempers around.”

But even with that, Sweeny, who is a faithful Big E attendee, said she’s never had to worry about her safety at the fair before now.

“But I’ve always felt safe at the Big E,” added Sweeney.

This isn’t the first violent event to break out at the Big E this year…

On the fair’s opening day, a different brawl took place.

Now, with two fights happening within the fair’s first weekend, Big E officials along with the local police department are stepping in to boost security protocols.

According to the West Springfield Police Department:

“Extra patrols will be added inside the big e, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County Sheriff’s office. We will also be getting mutual aid assistance from several western Mass. police agencies offering their K-9 services.”

Saratoga New York resident Karen Hoblock said she’s grateful for these added precautions.

“It’s upsetting but that’s what our world has come to these days,” added Hoblock. “But I’m glad to hear they’re taking measures to keep us safe.”

Given the recent uptick of violence finding its way on social media, police suggest all this may be a result of people trying to become TikTok famous.

But both Hoblock and Sweeny told us that even with these incidents, it’s not going to stop them from coming back to the fair.

