Springfield man faces up to life in prison for drug trafficking, possessing firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has been indicted for trafficking drugs and possessing a firearm while furthering drug trafficking felonies.

According to the Acting United State Attorney of Massachusetts, 43-year-old Marcus Hicks was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine along with one count of intent to distribute marijuana and one count possessing a firearm in furtherance facing drug trafficking felonies.

Officials confirmed that on November 21, 2022, Hicks was seen with cocaine and marijuana that was intended to be distributed along with a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The possession drug charges he faces comes with a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of a supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

The charges for semi-automatic handgun in furtherance of drug trafficking felonies provides a sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison, along with a three year supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The following sentencing will be imposed by a federal district court judge based on governing statues the determine the sentence on a criminal case.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.