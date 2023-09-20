Springfield woman charged with intent to distribute fentanyl

A Springfield resident has been indicted for her involvement to distribute drugs.
A Springfield resident has been indicted for her involvement to distribute drugs.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield resident has been indicted for her involvement to distribute drugs.

According to the Acting United States Attorney of Massachusetts, a 26-year-old was indicted on one count for intent to distribute fentanyl.

Officials revealed the identity of the woman to be Karyela Santiago of Springfield and the charge for intent to distribute the drug is a sentence for up to 20 years in prison along with a four-year supervised release and a fine up to $1 million.

The following sentencing will be imposed by a federal district court judge based on governing statues the determine the sentence on a criminal case.

