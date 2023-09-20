Sunshine, pleasant conditions through Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A top 10 weather day for September here in southern New England! Highs this afternoon climbed into the upper 60s in the hills and Berkshires to lower 70s in the valley. A seasonable and sunny day from start to finish!

Chilly tonight as high pressure builds into New England. Wind becomes light to eventually calm after midnight with clear skies through sunrise. Some river valley fog is possible, but everyone’s temperatures fall back into the lower and middle 40s!

Thursday will be a carbon copy of today with a cooler start in the morning, then another sunny and seasonable afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Breezes remain light and the air dry and refreshing. Along the coastline, high surf and strong rip currents will be an issue as hurricane Nigel passes well east of the US.

We end the week and summer season with seasonable conditions-another start in the 40s and another afternoon in the 70s. However, our next storm system will be a low off the Florida coast that will be moving northward Friday, bringing in high clouds. Friday should still be quite tranquil with clouds building throughout the day.

This weekend’s weather is dependent on a coastal low moving toward the mid-Atlantic. A large batch of rain will approach southern New England Saturday, but high pressure may help to block it to the south of western Mass much of the day. If we do see rain, the best chances would be later in the afternoon and evening. Brisk and cool with highs in the lower to middle 60s under a cloudy sky.

Rain chances continue Saturday night and only a few showers are expected now for Sunday. Clouds look to decrease later Sunday as the low moves away from the coast and another area of high pressure will bring breezy, dry weather for early next week.

