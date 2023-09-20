Town by Town: Lego Challenge, Latinx Day at College, Pink Scarf donations

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Ludlow, Holyoke, and Longmeadow.

It was a fun day for LEGO builders on Wednesday over in Ludlow.

A LEGO build challenge was held at the Hubbard Memorial Library from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Attendees pulled a card and tried to build whatever object was on there with legos! Guests were also able to free-build whatever they wanted just for fun.

All creations at Wednesday’s event will be displayed at the library for the rest of the week.

In Holyoke, a series of events were held today to celebrate Latinx history and culture at Holyoke Community College.

Campus-wide events began Wednesday and will continue through October.

The gatherings will highlight the contributions and achievements of local Hispanic communities in the area.

Storrs Library in Longmeadow is collecting handmade pink scarves.

The scarves will be donated to the Rays of Hope Walk & Run.

All donations will be distributed to breast cancer survivors at the walk. All scarves should be adult-length and have some pink in them.

There are no restrictions on materials or fabric.

