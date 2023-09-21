1 person injured in two-car crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Springfield Wednesday night.

According to Springfield fire officials, around 11 p.m., crews responded to Fiberloid and Worcester Streets for reports of a serious two-car crash.

One person had to be rescued from their car and was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

No other injuries were reported.

