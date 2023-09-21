1 person injured in two-car crash in Springfield

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Springfield Wednesday night.
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Springfield Wednesday night.

According to Springfield fire officials, around 11 p.m., crews responded to Fiberloid and Worcester Streets for reports of a serious two-car crash.

One person had to be rescued from their car and was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another fight caught on camera at the Big E over the weekend that led to two arrests.
2 arrested, after another fight breaks out at Big E opening weekend
Longtime East Longmeadow business sold to its employees
Longtime East Longmeadow business sold to its employees
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Authorities are investigating after an early morning shooting in Chicopee.
Police investigating early morning shooting in Chicopee

Latest News

Emergency SOS phone feature potentially leading to 911 misdials at The Big E
Emergency SOS phone feature potentially leading to 911 misdials at Big E
State senator reacts to recent cluster of COVID-19 cases at Holyoke Veterans’ Home
State senator reacts to recent cluster of COVID-19 cases at Holyoke Veterans’ Home
DESE approves updates to state’s health and physical education curriculum
DESE approves updates to state’s health and physical education curriculum
State senator reacts to recent cluster of COVID-19 cases at Holyoke Veterans’ Home
State senator reacts to recent cluster of COVID-19 cases at Holyoke Veterans’ Home