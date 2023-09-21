Entertainment options abound at this year’s Big E

As The Big E rolls on, concerts are in full swing.
As The Big E rolls on, concerts are in full swing.(Western Mass News)
By Amanda Callahan, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As The Big E rolls on, concerts are in full swing.

“It’s all about the experience for the people,” said Anne-Alise Pietruska, co-founder of Mellowship Entertainment.

Mellowship Entertainment is back again at this year’s Big E working to line up some of the top names in music - both old and new. From country star Chris Young to Quinn Xcii, the entertainment agency works to provide acts across all genres, which Mellowship’s co-founders said is a focus of their role at The Big E.

“We got two great country acts here,” added Mellowship Entertainment co-founder John Juliano. “Going into the last weekend, when you look at someone like Zedd and then Third Eye Blind and then we close it out with I Love the 90s, talk about a wide range of music there. It is pretty big.”

So far, entertainment at this year’s fair has been a success.

“Gaelic Storm was great and Celtic Angels were fabulous too. They were bigger than we had anticipated,” Juliano said.

“This past weekend, we did Irish themed all weekend for halfway to Saint Paddy’s Day celebration and I was very surprised with the crowds,” Pietruska explained.

There are acts each of the 17 days all across the fairgrounds. Free performances take place four times a day on the Court of Honor Stage and free shows also take place on The Big E Stage. Ticketed shows are at The Big E Arena each weekend.

“Upcoming this weekend, we have BTO on Friday, which we are really excited about because this is their first U.S. show announced in 20 years. It’s kind of a big deal and we are really excited,” Pietruska added. “Saturday, we have Quinn Xcii, which is a younger show and it should be great.”

While tickets are still available for the upcoming shows, Juliano told Western Mass News that they are selling fast.

“I would not wait too long to get your tickets, but we are probably going to have sellouts over the next two weekends,” Juliano noted.

However, it’s not just about musical performances when it comes to entertaining the Big E crowds.

“We just try to make everyone happy and hopefully they like the music and hopefully they like the circus. The parade is another big highlight that we try to focus on, our Mardi Gras parade. I think just seeing everyone smile and have a good time,” Juliano said.

