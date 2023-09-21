Gov. Healey helps celebrate Massachusetts Day at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday was about one state and one state only at The Big E. With Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and several state legislators at the fairgrounds, thousands from near and far celebrated Massachusetts Day and witnessed and tasted everything the commonwealth has to offer.

“We’ve got the greatest things going on here in the state, the greatest people, the greatest potential, a history of innovation, a history of making things happen. Right now, I think it is a moment to seize that,” Healey explained.

From lobster rolls to fresh fruit to soy candles, state officials and other visitors enjoyed their tour of the Massachusetts state exposition building. Among them was Bruce Wood from New London, CT, who is attending his 50th Big E. He told us he enjoys one particular food.

“I was here yesterday and I had the lobster roll. It was delicious. Here, it was only $16. Maine wanted $21 for theirs, so I got a bargain in Massachusetts,” Wood added.

Western Mass News also caught up with West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, who was also enjoying the day.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring the folks in from all the states, but especially Massachusetts, and highlight the assets we have here in the state and also in the community,” Reichelt noted.

For Wood, this is his first Big E experience in a few years.

“The last two years were COVID, so I wasn’t able to come, so it’s nice to see a crowd and for the people to come back again,” Wood said.

Following her tour, the governor told Western Mass News how important it is for everyone to support local farmers and vendors just two months after the heavy rains and flooding that ruined crops and setback business.

“They just represent the resiliency of Massachusetts people and so, we’ll do all we can to help them through all times, but especially hard times. I think we want to make sure the people are out supporting our farmers. It’s fall, it’s harvest season, there’s a lot of great stuff coming in,” Healey explained.

