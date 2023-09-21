I-91 north reopen after overnight crash near Longmeadow

By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) -- All lanes of I-91 north were closed early Thursday morning as crews were on-scene for a car crash at the state line.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m.

Mass. State Police, along with the Enfield and Longmeadow Fire Departments, responded to the scene.

Connecticut State Police confirmed a single-car crash into the median with minor injuries.

I-91 north is now open to traffic.

