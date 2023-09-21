Local woman helping get diapers to families in need

By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s Diaper Needs Awareness Week and one local resident is holding a donation drive to help mothers and families across western Massachusetts.

“It’s important to have a healthy kid and healthy means having diapers when you need it,” said Daniana, a mother of three children who lives in Greenfield.

Daniana told Western Mass News that before she started receiving donations from diaper banks, each day was a struggle.

“I had to choose between eat or give them diapers,” Daniana explained.

Living in a shelter, with no resources, the added expense of diapers made it almost impossible for Daniana and her family to get by.

“Sometimes, I run so low on wipes, I have to wash them, clean them, all the time, just paying attention, asking them ‘You want to go to the bathroom? You want to go now? You want to sit down?’ because I didn’t want them to waste the diaper because I didn’t have enough,” Daniana added.

Sam Glover is the founder of Allison’s Helping Hand, a diaper and wipes collection in Springfield. Through her organization, Glover has collected around 3,000 diapers and 150 packages of wipes for children in need. She told Western Mass News that being able to afford diapers in extremely important and most families in the area could use the extra support.

“It can be the difference between life and death for a baby,” Glover said.

We also spoke with Jenny Coeur, program manager of the diaper bank at the United Way. She told us one out of every two families struggle to afford diapers.

“You can’t get them with WIC or SNAP, so it really is an added expense for families that are already struggling,” Coeur added.

For residents in need of donations, Daniana had this message.

“We have so many resources in western Mass. and I’m letting you know: you just have to Google it,” Daniana said. “If the state is helping you, giving you the resources you need, you have to think about it and go and get it”

To find out what locations, you can visit the sites below:

