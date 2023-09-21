Man charged with stealing taco at gunpoint

FILE - A St. Louis man allegedly stole a taco at gunpoint.
FILE - A St. Louis man allegedly stole a taco at gunpoint.(MGN)
By Pat Pratt and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A St. Louis man is facing a felony robbery charge after he was accused of stealing a taco at gunpoint, KMOV reports.

Court records show 19-year-old Antonio C. Murray Jr. was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery, which would carry a 10-to-30-year sentence if convicted. A no-bond warrant was also issued for his arrest, according to court documents.

St. Louis police were dispatched Sept. 8 to a report of a “holdup” at Lilly’s Panaderia. Witnesses told officers that Murray allegedly pointed a gun at an employee, demanded food, took a taco and then fled.

A staff member at the restaurant told police she was preparing a taco for a customer when Murray grabbed the taco, stated it was his and pointed a gun at several people.

Police located Murray near the restaurant after the incident. Upon making contact, he told police he had a BB gun in his waistband. It was not clear if the gun was a BB gun or airsoft gun, but it resembled a firearm, police said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another fight caught on camera at the Big E over the weekend that led to two arrests.
2 arrested, after another fight breaks out at Big E opening weekend
Longtime East Longmeadow business sold to its employees
Longtime East Longmeadow business sold to its employees
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Authorities are investigating after an early morning shooting in Chicopee.
Police investigating early morning shooting in Chicopee

Latest News

Emergency SOS phone feature potentially leading to 911 misdials at The Big E
Emergency SOS phone feature potentially leading to 911 misdials at Big E
State senator reacts to recent cluster of COVID-19 cases at Holyoke Veterans’ Home
State senator reacts to recent cluster of COVID-19 cases at Holyoke Veterans’ Home
He said he faced the intruder head on at his Florida home. (WBBH via CNN Newsource)
82-year-old man fights off home intruder
He said he faced the intruder head on at his Florida home. (WBBH via CNN Newsource)
82-year-old man fights off home intruder
A Brightline train approaches the Fort Lauderdale station on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Fort...
First private US passenger rail line in 100 years is about to link Miami and Orlando at high speed