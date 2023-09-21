Police investigating threat made against Mahar Regional School District
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a threat made against the Ralph C. Mahar Regional School District.
School officials said the threat was made via Snapchat.
Officials added that the threat was discovered by a parent, who then alerted the school.
Police are continuing to investigate, but said it is not a credible threat.
