Police investigating threat made against Mahar Regional School District

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a threat made against the Ralph C. Mahar Regional School District.

School officials said the threat was made via Snapchat.

Officials added that the threat was discovered by a parent, who then alerted the school.

Police are continuing to investigate, but said it is not a credible threat.

