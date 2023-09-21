SAG-AFTRA strike held in Northampton as negotiations continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - For months, actors and writers have been in a bitter battle with Hollywood studios, asking for better compensation and protections against artificial intelligence finding its way onto sets.

This isn’t just a “Hollywood” issue, local SAG-AFTRA members are here in Northampton joining in the fight.

A lot of people don’t realize that we’re a national union and acting work happens everywhere. SAG-AFTRA work happens everywhere and more and more in locals outside LA and New York you see we have a whole lot of films coming here over the last decade,” said Michelle Proude, an Actor and member of SAG-AFTRA.

Proude says everyone, from those in the industry and those of us who enjoy their movies and television shows, is eager for a resolution.

For the first time in more than 60 years, both writer’s and actors’ unions are coming together in the strike. The Writers Guild of America is on day 142 of their strike, SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA’s efforts back in July.

Their combined effort halts the production of TV shows and movies.

This rally happening as WGA negotiators are meeting with Hollywood Studios again Thursday, to try to resolve the five-month dispute. Proude and others here are hopeful that conversation will bring workers back to set but she tells me rallies throughout the region will continue until an agreement is reached. Negotiations

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.