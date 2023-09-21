Staying Nice to End the Week, but Tropical Rain is Possible this Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure gave us another beauty today with perfect early fall conditions for western Mass. It was a bit cold this morning with many hitting low 40s, but we rebounded into the lower 70s in most spots this afternoon.

Temperatures fall quickly again this evening under mainly clear skies and with light to calm wind. Overnight lows return to the mid-40s for most with some high, thin clouds drifting in by sunrise.

High clouds continue to advance from the South due to low pressure off the Florida coast, which is likely to be Tropical Storm Ophelia. Clouds increase Friday and skies turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon, which will cap temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. An easterly breeze should stay around 5-10mph most of the day.

Ophelia looks to make landfall on the North Carolina coast by Saturday morning. Tropical Storm Watches are up for the coasts of NC, Virginia and Maryland for rain and wind along with high surf and minor storm surges. Flood Watches also extend throughout the mid-Atlantic coastline.

For southern New England, there are no watches or advisories at this point, but that could change depending on the forecast updates tonight and tomorrow. Rain looks to arrive by Saturday mid to late morning and continue throughout the afternoon. Expect a raw day with highs in the 50s along with a steady northeasterly wind at 10-20mph.

Rounds of showers or even periods of steady rain continue Sunday through Monday morning along with gusty breezes from the Northeast. Highs Sunday will struggle to reach 60 and might get to the mid-60s Monday if rain moves out early enough! Rain totals are still coming into focus, but 1-2 inches over the 2 and a half days is possible. The highest rain amounts should be closer to I95 and lowest amounts near and north of Rt. 2.

Staying breezy, cool and raw through Monday with showers most likely in the morning as the remnant low moves off the mid-Atlantic coast. Our weather should improve next week after this storm exits, but a lingering upper low will keep scattered to patchy clouds around along with seasonably cool temperatures.

