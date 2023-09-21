This farm’s 2023 corn maze theme is based on the Super Mario Bros.

Amazing Acres Farm has announced the hours and theme for their 20-acre corn maze, the largest in Indiana.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A farm in Indiana is giving visitors the chance to get lost in a corn maze themed after the video game character Mario.

Amazing Acres Farms revealed the design for the 20-acre Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch this year, which will feature characters from the Super Mario Bros. franchise, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, Toad and a number of other characters.

Also new to the attraction this year are a “mega slide,” a donut shop, and a jumbo jumping pillow for all ages.

Organizers said thousands of people visit the farm every year.

The farm features other activities besides the maze, including a pumpkin patch, hayrides, Straw Mountain, wheelbarrow-racing, and more.

Amazing Acres Farms is located at 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo Indiana, 46793.

It’s open from now until Oct. 29. Tickets start at $12 per person for general admission. Children under the age of 2 get in for free.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

