Town by Town: Elks Lodge Fundraiser, School Award, Block Party

By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Northampton, Springfield, and Amherst.

The annual “Cruise Night” fundraiser is dedicated to saluting veterans for their service.

A free raffle of service pins and other memorabilia was included at Thursday’s event. All veterans were welcome to attend.

A fundraiser was held tonight at the Northampton Elks Lodge.

The Mary Walsh School in Springfield was recognized today for being the 2023 World School Champion.

The award was given out by PBL Works, an organization focused on deepening student learning experiences.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick were in attendance for Thursday’s ceremony.

The 10th annual downtown Amherst block party is this evening.

The event will run until 9 p.m.

The celebration is full of food, music, prizes, and giveaways!

There are even fun activities for children, like face painting and balloon animals.

