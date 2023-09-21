Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say

This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a potential tropical cyclone forming off the southeastern coast of the United States in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday from coastal North Carolina to Delaware ahead of a potential tropical cyclone that’s headed toward the East Coast.

The National Hurricane Center announced “Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen” on Thursday morning. The disturbance was located about 370 miles (595 kilometers) southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, forecasters said, and moving north at 9 mph (15 kph). Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph (55 kph).

The hurricane center defines a potential tropical cyclone as a disturbance that poses a threat for tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land within 48 hours. The current system could reach the North Carolina coast around Friday night or early Saturday.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Cape Fear, North Carolina, to Fenwick Island, Delaware. It also includes the Chesapeake Bay south of Smith Point, and Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

A storm surge watch was also issued from Surf City, North Carolina, to Chincoteague, Virginia. The hurricane center said storm surge between 2 and 4 feet (.6 to 1.2 meters) was expected.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Nigel was still moving quickly over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 1 storm. The hurricane center said Nigel’s maximum sustained winds were 85 mph (140 kph). The system was centered about 505 miles (815 kilometers) southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and moving northeast at 30 mph (48 kph).

Forecasters expected Nigel would weaken over the next couple of days. It could become a post-tropical cyclone on Thursday night or early Friday.

____

Follow AP’s climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another fight caught on camera at the Big E over the weekend that led to two arrests.
2 arrested, after another fight breaks out at Big E opening weekend
Longtime East Longmeadow business sold to its employees
Longtime East Longmeadow business sold to its employees
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
Authorities are investigating after an early morning shooting in Chicopee.
Police investigating early morning shooting in Chicopee

Latest News

Emergency SOS phone feature potentially leading to 911 misdials at The Big E
Emergency SOS phone feature potentially leading to 911 misdials at Big E
State senator reacts to recent cluster of COVID-19 cases at Holyoke Veterans’ Home
State senator reacts to recent cluster of COVID-19 cases at Holyoke Veterans’ Home
FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary...
Man executed for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy gives in to right flank on spending cuts, but they still deliver a defeat as shutdown looms