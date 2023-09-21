Two illegal firearms, multiple types of drugs seized from a suspect out on bail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, the Springfield Police Emergency Services Unit, the Ludlow police department, Hampden District Attorney’s Safe Unit, Hampden County Narcotics Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28-year-old Ethan Fitzgerald and seized two illegal firearms including a ghost gun, half a kilogram of Cocaine, Marijuana, Xanax, Heroin and more than $60,000 in cash after executing a search warrant inside an apartment on the 0-100 block of Center Street in Ludlow.

For the past several months, Springfield Police FIU detectives have been conducting an illegal firearms investigation with Fitzgerald as a suspect.

Detectives then applied for and were granted a search warrant for his apartment in Ludlow.

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday members of the Springfield Police ESU entered the apartment and detained a female. Officers also saw Fitzgerald running out of the apartment. Officers located Fitzgerald hiding in a closet in another apartment in the building that he allegedly broke into and he was placed under arrest.

Springfield Police and assisting agencies then searched Fitzgerald’s apartment. Detectives recovered a loaded firearm and a loaded high-capacity ghost gun. This firearm was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition.

Detectives also recovered approximately 534 grams of cocaine, approximately 564 grams of marijuana, approximately 20 pills of Xanax, and five bags of heroin.

The female inside the apartment was released. Fitzgerald was booked at the Ludlow Police Department. Fitzgerald has a 2018 conviction for carrying a firearm without a license. At the time of this arrest, Fitzgerald was out on $15,000 in connection with a shooting.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl C. Clapprood stated, “First I’d like to thank Captain Keenan, our Firearms Investigation Unit detectives and our partners in Ludlow, the state police, district attorney’s office task forces, and sheriff’s department for our continued partnership across the region. Seeing that this suspect is involved in the drug trade and had access to more than $60,000 in cash we need to rethink how judges determine a suspect’s financial resources when setting bail. Hopefully, this third firearms arrest will revoke that previous bail and hold this dangerous felon until his cases are resolved,”

Springfield police firearms investigation unit captain Brian Keenan stated, “This is another example of what happens when our partner agencies share resources and work in unison. This cooperation led to the arrest of a repeat violent offender and narcotics trafficker who has ties to the drug trade and street violence in Springfield.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Tremendous work by our Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigation Unit under the command of Captain Brian Keenan, and Emergency Services Unit under the direction of Sgt. David Robillard. This collaborative partnership with our public safety agencies took two more illegal firearms off our streets and poisoned out of our neighborhoods. However, it is the same old story, another repeat criminal with illegal gun and drug charges out on bail. Seeing that this individual had access to more than $60,000 of illegal drug money, it is no surprise that these repeat violent criminal offenders can post their low bail and continue to terrorize our streets and neighborhoods. Hopefully, this third strike will keep him from dealing this poison in our community.”

28-year-old Ethan Fitzgerald of Ludlow is charged with:

Possession of a firearm without a fid card – subsequent offense (two counts)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (three counts)

Possession of a large-capacity firearm during the commission of a felony (three counts)

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm (two counts)

Possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device

Cocaine trafficking – 200 grams or more

Possession with the intent to distribute a class D drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug

Possession of ammunition without a FID card

Improper storage of a firearm

Improper storage of a large-capacity firearm

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Breaking & entering daytime for a felony



