Walker raises money for Shriners Children’s Hospital by walking over 160 miles

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After ten years of walking and raising money for Shriners Children’s Hospital, Eric Morabito is on the final leg of his journey.

“I started in 2014 and it was supposed to be a one-and-done event,” said Morabito.

Now, “the walking man’s” journey is an annual tradition.

“Typically I start at Highland New York, that’s where my masonic lodge is and I start there, North on Rt.9-W up to Albany, that’s where the Cyprus Shriners are, and from there I get onto Rt. 20 and I take Rt. 20 all the way to Springfield,” said Morabito.

That totals a whopping 160 miles.

“For six years, I’ve continued on to Boston, which adds another 90,” said Morabito.

Morabito’s goal for this year is to raise 18 thousand dollars.

He tells Western mass news that if that’s reached, his fundraising total will hit 100 thousand dollars in the ten-year span.

“We are so grateful for his dedication, his loyalty, and his generosity, and the hard work it takes to walk from New York to here every year. he’s transformed so many of our patient’s lives that it’s an incredible feat, and he had to celebrate him today,” said Perlmutter.

The reception at Shriners in Springfield on Tuesday morning was the first of many welcoming sights in Western Mass.

“I don’t think about the steps I’m taking. rt. 20 through Massachusetts is just absolutely gorgeous so I just find myself gazing around,” said Morabito.

Morabito tells Western Mass News his ten-year effort with Shriners has helped four families with their children’s medical bills.

“It really helps us care for more patients in more places,” said Shiva Damghany, Shriners Boston’s Director of Philanthropy.

“Eric has really, in the last ten years, built up the momentum for our fundraising and to inspire others,” said Damghany.

“For an organization like this helping children, you can never raise enough money, but every little bit helps,” said Morabito.

When we last checked, Eric’s go-fund-me was at 19,000 for his 25,000 dollar goal.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.