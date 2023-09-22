Eversource volunteer crews help clean-up Connecticut River

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Connecticut River is looking nicer after some much-needed clean-up by Eversource volunteer crews.

“The Connecticut river is just a lifeline for the western states,” said Eversource Program Manager Amanda Heinsen.

It was one day with one goal in mind. On Friday, teams of more than 20 Eversource employees made their way to the banks of the river that supports four states to grab any trash in or around water in the Springfield area and it was a busy day for crews with Eversource. They found everything from carts to a television and even a mop in the Connecticut River. Heinsen said this clean-up mission is critical to their work.

“You never know what you can find. There’s a bittersweet emotion because we’re glad to get it out of our riverway, but it’s also sad it ended up there,” Heinsen explained. “Water generates energy and is also part of our energy system here and we take our commitment to the environment very seriously.”

This cleanup crew isn’t the only one lending a helping hand. The Connecticut River Conservatory, their partners in the event, launched the source to sea cleanup campaign. It’s an effort that any and all can take part in.

“Pulling out trash, removing debris, it makes the river more beautiful to enjoy for all of us, but it makes it cleaner for the wildlife who depend on the river,” said Angela Chafee, grant writer with the Connecticut River Conservatory.

They aren’t alone in this measure as well. Eversource has teams in New Hampshire and in Connecticut aimed at all pick up trash in the water.

