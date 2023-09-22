Leave the leaves: USDA encourages you to do less yardwork this fall

The USDA said the best way to help the environment is to leave the leaves where they fall –...
The USDA said the best way to help the environment is to leave the leaves where they fall – don’t rake them.(patrickheagney/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – For many homeowners, one of the biggest chores of the year is to rake their yards after all the leaves have fallen. But the United States Department of Agriculture is encouraging you to spend that time elsewhere.

The USDA said the best way to help the environment is to leave the leaves where they fall – don’t rake them.

“Rather than the tedious task of raking and bagging leaves and taking them to the landfill, the best way to reduce greenhouse gases and benefit your garden is to leave the leaves!” the department said in a news release.

Leaves serve as a natural mulch that will suppress weeds and fertilize soil.

“The more leaves left on your garden, the more feed for these micro-organisms that make soil healthier and plants grow stronger,” the USDA said. “As the leaves decay, they add organic matter back into the soil, which lessens the need for fertilizer.”

Another option is to mulch the leaves using a lawn mower. Mulch can protect the soil’s surface and stop erosion from rainfall. It can also be used as a compost mixture to use on crops.

For more leaf and gardening tips, visit the USDA’s gardening website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Longtime East Longmeadow business sold to its employees
Longtime East Longmeadow business sold to its employees
Another fight caught on camera at the Big E over the weekend that led to two arrests.
2 arrested, after another fight breaks out at Big E opening weekend
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others
Aleq Rodriguez
Suspect arrested in Puerto Rico in connection with Holyoke homicide

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by Pfizer in August 2023 shows their RSV vaccine Abrysvo. On Friday,...
RSV vaccine recommended during pregnancy as a second option to protect newborns
A former Popeyes employee has reportedly been arrested after shooting through the restaurant's...
Popeyes employee accused of shooting gun through drive-thru window after being fired
Kouri Richins, left, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband,...
Jailhouse letter adds wrinkle in case of mom accused of killing husband, then writing kids’ book
A fire broke out in a research lab on the campus of UMass Amherst just before noon on Friday.
Crews respond to fire at UMass Amherst lab building
Suspect in custody after trooper struck along I-91 north in Holyoke
Suspect in custody after trooper struck along I-91 north in Holyoke