Manhunt underway after trooper struck along I-91 north in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police are investigating after a trooper was struck on I-91 in Holyoke.

Mass. State Police said that around 3 p.m. Friday, the trooper was struck and dragged by a car he was trying to stop on the northbound side of the highway, near the Holyoke rest stop.

The trooper reportedly disengaged from the vehicle, but was injured and taken to an area hospital.

State Police added that the vehicle fled the scene and crashed further up the road. The suspect then fled into some nearby woods and authorities are now conducting a search.

MassDOT noted that both travel lanes of I-91 north are closed near Exit 21, but traffic is getting by on the breakdown lane.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as soon as it becomes available

