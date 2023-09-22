Over $100 million in funding announced for East-West rail project

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey was back in western Massachusetts on Friday and joined Congressman Richard Neal and others in Springfield to announce new funding for the East-West rail project.

The event was a celebration as $108 million in federal funding has been awarded to Massachusetts to help assist with the next step of the East-West rail project, a line that would connect Pittsfield to Boston with stops in Springfield and Worcester.

Neal, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and other members of the Healey Administration gathered at Union Station in Springfield to announce the dollars awarded from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s consolidated rail infrastructure and safety improvements program. The money will go towards the infrastructure projects to allow for more Amtrak routes and increased speeds of trains.

“The component here between Worcester and Boston, that works pretty well. Now, making sure that Worcester to Springfield works well and then eventually on to Pittsfield as well,” Neal explained.

Officials point out the project will still take a few years to complete, but they said this funding is keeping this project on the right track.

