Post Malone donates signed guitar to raise money for veterans to take Honor Flight

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.
Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.(Cottonwood Heights Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (Gray News) - A famous Utah resident is pitching in to help a program that honors veterans.

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department shared a photo of Malone with his signed acoustic guitar on Thursday.

According to the nonprofit organization, an Honor Flight is dedicated to transporting as many U.S. military veterans as possible to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials of the respective war they fought in at no cost.

The money raised will benefit the Utah Honor Flight Program, the police department said.

At the last update, Malone’s guitar had fetched a $4,000 bid with open bidding continuing until Oct. 18.

Those interested in placing a bid can email CHPDCharity@ch.utah.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another fight caught on camera at the Big E over the weekend that led to two arrests.
2 arrested, after another fight breaks out at Big E opening weekend
Longtime East Longmeadow business sold to its employees
Longtime East Longmeadow business sold to its employees
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
Authorities are investigating after an early morning shooting in Chicopee.
Police investigating early morning shooting in Chicopee

Latest News

Authorities say Sharday McDonald, 30, pleaded guilty and was given a 30-day sentence this week...
Mother gets 30-day sentence for waterboarding baby, putting him in freezer, authorities say
Emergency SOS phone feature potentially leading to 911 misdials at The Big E
Emergency SOS phone feature potentially leading to 911 misdials at Big E
State senator reacts to recent cluster of COVID-19 cases at Holyoke Veterans’ Home
State senator reacts to recent cluster of COVID-19 cases at Holyoke Veterans’ Home
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
“This is going to affect a lot of fixed-income seniors who have no disposable income left,”...
East Longmeadow meets about new high school plans after smoke delays school day