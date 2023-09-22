Suspect in custody after trooper struck along I-91 north in Holyoke

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is in custody after a trooper was struck on I-91 in Holyoke.

Mass. State Police said that around 3 p.m. Friday, the trooper was struck and dragged by a car he was trying to stop on the northbound side of the highway, near the Holyoke rest stop.

The trooper reportedly disengaged from the vehicle, but was injured and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State Police added that the vehicle fled the scene and crashed further up the road. The suspect then fled into some nearby woods between I-91 and Route 5 and local and state authorities conducted a search.

Around 5:30 p.m., State Police noted that a K-9 team found the suspect and took that person into custody. They added that more information will be released later.

