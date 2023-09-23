After state trooper is hospitalized during traffic stop, how can and do police stay safe

By Olivia Hickey and Ty Coney
By Olivia Hickey and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a traffic stop ended with one state trooper sent to the hospital, we took a look at a local police department’s policies and procedures for when an officer pulls someone over.

Friday afternoon, a massachusetts state trooper was struck and dragged by a car they were trying to stop on the northbound side of I-91, near the rest stop in Holyoke.

According to police, as the driver fled the scene, the trooper was able to get free of the vehicle, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect then crashed his car shortly after and ran into some nearby woods.

We wanted to know the proper proceedings for a traffic stop, so we checked with the Amherst Police Department.

Here is what we learned about their procedures:

-When stopping a traffic violator, each situation is individual, and sound judgment must be used for safety.

-When a vehicle is being stopped, officers activate their lights -- and should leave enough space between the vehicle being stopped and their cruiser. before an officer gets out of their cruiser, they alert dispatch of their location.

-If the driver gets out of the car, they should be told to return to it.

-When addressing the violator, officers should be professional and use a greeting such as:

“good morning/afternoon/evening, my name is officer___with the Amherst police department” and then explain the reason the person was pulled over.

-After the officer gathers needed information, they will make appropriate enforcement.

-Officers should also warn the driver to use caution when returning to traffic and the officer should wait for the violator to return to traffic if possible.

As for a high-risk stop, such as when the violator is known to be a felon or a serious threat to the officer or public:

-Cruiser lights remain on-- and at night-- all lights illuminate the stopped car

-If the vehicle is stopped for a serious felony - officers should instruct the vehicle to be turned off and keys dropped to the ground.

-Officers should instruct occupants to keep their hands in plain sight on top of their heads-- and wait for assistance unless it’s urgent.

The suspect in Friday’s incident on I-91 was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. after an hours-long search.

