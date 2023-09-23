‘I’m just so thrilled’: Hundreds come out to support Run Billy Run 5K fundraiser

By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: Matt White and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The rain didn’t stop runners on Saturday from participating in the “Run Billy Run” 5K race in Holyoke.

“On your mark, get set, go.”

On Saturday, near the banks of Ashley Reservoir, over 200 runners and walkers competed for a common cause.

The third annual “Run Billy Run” 5K race honored avid runner and former Judge William Boyle while also putting Springfield students’ feet in the right direction when it comes to furthering their education.

“College is expensive and every dime counts as you know and sometimes that money will get you over the hurdle,” expressed Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Donations raised at Saturday’s event are added to a scholarship fund for a student at Boyle’s alma mater, Putnam Academy who’s furthering their education right in town at Springfield Technical Community College, another institution where Boyle got his start.

Even through the rain, spirits weren’t dampened by the weather and participants were ready to give back to a student in need.

“Once you sign up, you’re signed up, and there’s nothing worse than to bail, you know when it’s such a good cause,” added Bianca Colhane. “And you really want to be supportive of the cause.”

“For a rainy day, like today, I’m just so thrilled that everybody still came out…and supported us and are running a great race,” said Rose Boyle.

Western Mass News spoke with Rose Boyle, the late judge’s wife, she told us her husband, who lost his battle with ALS was a strong advocate for education, would have been honored to know this event and financial promise for a fellow Putnam Beaver was all in his name.

“He’s smiling up there right now, saying I can’t believe all of these people came out,” expressed Boyle.

Even if you didn’t run in the race on Saturday, you can still participate in the donation process, CLICK HERE.

