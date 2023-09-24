2nd Annual Kevin Shippy Basketball Tournament held at the Hall of Fame

It was all in memory of Kevin Shippy, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in 2021.
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New tonight, the 2nd annual Kevin Shippy Basketball Tournament took place early Saturday evening.

The event will be held at the Basketball Hall of Fame and will run until Sunday night.

The tournament had live music, food, raffles, vendors, and of course basketball!

“We established this foundation to bring awareness to our young adults about the safety of motor vehicles,” said Veronica Shippy, Kevin’s mother.

Shippy says she’s pleased with Saturday’s fantastic turnout.

