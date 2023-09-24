Cool, Breezy & Wet End to the Weekend before Drying out for much of Next Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cool, damp start to the day as we continue to see light showers from overnight. Waking up this morning, we will see overcast conditions, but most are not seeing rain. The first half of the day will remain mainly dry, but cloudy. Heading into the afternoon we will start to see the shower activity pick back up once again, and last through the rest of the day and into the overnight. This is all part of the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia, which made landfall in North Carolina yesterday, and has since fallen apart. What we are now seeing, is the remnant moisture from that system. There is still dry air in place over northern and central New England, so showers will be spotty in nature north of the mass pike today. However, mass pike and points south into Connecticut will see some steadier showers this afternoon into tonight. Highs today will remain on the cooler side, getting into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s once again, and it will be breezy, with winds out of the NE at 10-20 mph. Tonight, lows should drop down into the lower to middle 50′s with showers continuing, especially south of the mass pike.

We will continue to see showers tomorrow morning through the late morning before shower activity starts to wind down by around noontime or shortly thereafter. Today and tomorrow, we are not expecting to see heavy downpours or flooding rains, but rather spotty light showers that could become steadier at times. The heaviest of the rain continues to set up to the south in portions of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Southeast Mass. By Monday afternoon we should continue to dry things out, and we should see gradual clearing, perhaps an appearance from the sun before sunset tomorrow. It will remain breezy, and highs should reach the middle 60′s.

This will begin a drying pattern for the rest of the week. Tuesday, and beyond look to feature a blend of sun and clouds and daily high temperatures in the 60′s to lower 70′s. Great way to kick off the first full week of full, usher in the month of October, and finish out the Big E!

In the tropics, Ophelia is now a remnant low, and we now have Tropical Storm Phillipe which has formed in the Atlantic. This storm is expected to travel west, then make a turn to the northwest going out to sea. This storm is also not forecasted to strengthen into a Hurricane and remain at tropical storm status at least through Thursday.

