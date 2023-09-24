Fright Fest begins at the Six Flags New England

Fright Fest runs weekends and select days through Sunday, November 5.
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fright Fest kicked off Saturday at Six Flags New England.

This year, the park is offering over a dozen new experiences for guests. Western Mass News stopped by the park earlier today and spoke with President Peter Carmichael.

He tells Western Mass News, that Fright Fest has something for everyone to enjoy.

“We have added 3 new scare zones, we have over 20 themed fright attraction shows and various activities and of course, during the day we have added a ton of family programming and family entertainment,” said Carmicheal

Fright Fest runs weekends and select days through Sunday, November 5.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody after a trooper was struck on I-91 in Holyoke.
Suspect in custody after trooper struck along I-91 north in Holyoke
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Aleq Rodriguez
Suspect arrested in Puerto Rico in connection with Holyoke homicide
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
Two New York men are facing several charges after investigators said they tried to steal...
2 men suspected in ‘organized retail crime spree’ arrested in Holyoke

Latest News

The celebration is held each year on the second Saturday of the fair. Saturday, there were 29...
Vermont day held at the Big E on Saturday
It was all in memory of Kevin Shippy, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in 2021.
2nd Annual Kevin Shippy Basketball Tournament held at the Hall of Fame
After an hours-long search, 45-year-old Michael J. Williams Jr. of Greenfield was found by a...
Man who dragged state trooper in Holyoke given multiple charges
Fright Fest runs weekends and select days through Sunday, November 5.
Fright Fest begins at the Six Flags New England