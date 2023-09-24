Fright Fest begins at the Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fright Fest kicked off Saturday at Six Flags New England.

This year, the park is offering over a dozen new experiences for guests. Western Mass News stopped by the park earlier today and spoke with President Peter Carmichael.

He tells Western Mass News, that Fright Fest has something for everyone to enjoy.

“We have added 3 new scare zones, we have over 20 themed fright attraction shows and various activities and of course, during the day we have added a ton of family programming and family entertainment,” said Carmicheal

Fright Fest runs weekends and select days through Sunday, November 5.

