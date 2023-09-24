Vermont day held at the Big E on Saturday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was Vermont day over at the Big E!

The celebration is held each year on the second Saturday of the fair. Saturday, there were 29 different Vermont vendors, set up inside and around the historic Vermont building.

“It’s an opportunity to share all of the great cultures, and food products and craftsmanship that’s happening in Vermont and bring it down and give folks an opportunity to come and get a little taste of the green mountain state here in massachusetts,” said Trevor Lowell the building manager for the Vermont building.

Vendors tell us, that Vermont day is their favorite part of the Big E.

They say giving enjoyment to fair-goers is what makes them return to set up shop year after year.

“The thing that really makes it worth it is every person walking away and seeing that moment where they go oooh and that just gives me the energy to get me through the day and it’s just a real honor to represent my home state of Vermont,” said Alexx Shuman, founder of Vermont Marshmallow Company.

