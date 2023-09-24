WATCH: Skydiver lands perfectly on inflatable unicorn

A skydiver at a festival in England performed an impressive stunt by landing on an inflatable...
A skydiver at a festival in England performed an impressive stunt by landing on an inflatable unicorn.(Skydiver Langer/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – An incredible feat took place at a skydiving festival in England this month.

In Langar, Nottinghamshire, a skydiver performed a stunt where he landed perfectly on an inflatable unicorn on Sept. 6.

The competition was only open to people who had completed at least 200 jumps previously.

Jan Zackl was the only skydiver who managed to land directly on top of the inflatable unicorn.

More information on the festival held in Langar and skydiving courses can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

