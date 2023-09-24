Week 3: Commerce vs. Chicopee, South Hadley vs. Chicopee Comp., Amherst vs. Holyoke, Longmeadow vs. West Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s Week 3 of Friday Football Frenzy and we have highlights from across the valley.

Watch as Commerce faced Chicopee High, the Tigers of South Hadley took on the Colts of Chicopee Comp., Amherst visited Holyoke, and Longmeadow faced West Springfield.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.