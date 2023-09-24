‘Will Bike 4 Food’ event supplies meals for communities in need

HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bike riders with the help of the Western Mass Food Bank did their part to help end food insecurity in our area.

On roads paved with good intentions, bikers cycled their way to feed the hungry.

“We know providing food to the community, is providing a foundational need for folks, so that they can live healthy productive lives,” said Jillian Morgan.

Sunday’s “Will Bike 4 Food” event created by the Food Bank of Western Mass. allows riders to put the pedal to the medal, in 10, 25, 50 , and even 100 mile route, while at the same time raising funding to battle food insecurity across four counties.

Western Mass News spoke with Jillian Morgan, she’s a development manager with the food bank. Morgan said funding like this is crucial to their work.

“As we get into fall and winter obviously, we know that folks that are food insecure are facing lots of different challenges economically,” explained Morgan. “We know folks are making tough choices between heating their homes, paying their bills, medical bills, child care. And too often, their food budget suffers because of that.”

$250,000; that’s the goal amount for this event right here, and for every dollar raised, it supplies three meals for someone in need.

Riders, like the Macarthy family, headed out on their 25 mile journey knowing their cycling could curb someone’s hunger.

“Just trying to do anything that to address that seems like the problems are too big, and this feels like a very small way to contribute in a way that might be helpful,” expressed Macarthy.

“It makes me feel good inside because people who don’t have food, like giving them food and having fun with it; it’s really a good feeling,” added Macarthy.

Even if you didn’t make it to Sunday’s event, you still have time to donate. You have until October 15th.

