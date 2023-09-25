Bernardston Police looking for SUV seen at several home break-ins

An SUV stolen out of Vermont has been spotted at a house break-in in Bernardston.
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An SUV stolen out of Vermont has been spotted at a house break-in in Bernardston.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Brattleboro on Septemer19. It was then seen in the area of Huckle Hill Road in Vernon, VT and in Bernardston.

The car is being described as a new blue Hyundai Kona SUV with a Vermont license plate of KES303.

Authorities are asking residents to be on the lookout and if you see this car to contact police.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
After an hours-long search, 45-year-old Michael J. Williams Jr. of Greenfield was found by a...
Man who dragged state trooper in Holyoke given multiple charges
A baby otter is recovering at the Alaska SeaLife Center after its mother was killed by orca...
1-day-old sea otter rescued after orca whales kill mother
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
One person is in custody after a trooper was struck on I-91 in Holyoke.
Suspect in custody after trooper struck along I-91 north in Holyoke

Latest News

A Springfield woman was arrested and a loaded gun was seized following a traffic stop Saturday...
Springfield woman arrested on gun charges following traffic stop
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
Claim your free COVID tests starting today
The driver accused of injuring a Mass. state trooper in the line of duty on I-91 near Holyoke...
Greenfield man accused of hitting, dragging trooper with car to appear in court
Bernardston Police looking for SUV seen at several home break-ins
Bernardston Police looking for SUV seen at several home break-ins