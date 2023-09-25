Bernardston Police looking for SUV seen at several home break-ins

BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An SUV stolen out of Vermont has been spotted at a house break-in in Bernardston.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Brattleboro on Septemer19. It was then seen in the area of Huckle Hill Road in Vernon, VT and in Bernardston.

The car is being described as a new blue Hyundai Kona SUV with a Vermont license plate of KES303.

Authorities are asking residents to be on the lookout and if you see this car to contact police.

