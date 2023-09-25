Easthampton using $1.5 million in grant funding to hire more firefighters

The city of Easthampton is using federal dollars to hire more firefighters.
The city of Easthampton is using federal dollars to hire more firefighters.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Wesley Days and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is using federal dollars to hire more firefighters. The city’s fire department will be getting four new firefighters thanks to a $1.5 million federal homeland security grant. It will bring the total number of firefighters up to eight for each shift and it’s a much-needed relief for the team as they battle an increase in calls

“To have that award, really, is a great opportunity for the community, as well as our department to increase our staffing levels,” said Easthampton Fire Chief Christopher Norris.

Western Mass News spoke with Norris about the current struggles and future help for his crew.

“One of the challenges right now is that we have three ambulances, all-licensed at the paramedic level. Our minimum staffing can go down to five. Each ambulance, based on state regulation, must have two personnel. We do not have the ability to staff three ambulances right now,” Norris explained.

However, Norris isn’t alone in his excitement for the increase in firefighters. Tyler Struthers knows firsthand what more team members would mean to the department. Hours before Western Mass News got to the building on Monday, Struthers and his colleagues felt the strain of having a limited staff.

“This morning, we did two heart attacks transported down to Springfield. That pretty much pulled all of our staffing out of the building,” Struthers noted.

However, the Easthampton native told us that, regardless of the current staffing crisis, he’s proud of the work they do.

“I’m very happy to be here and to watch this department grow. I’m homegrown. I grew up here, so it’s cool to see that we’re advancing and a lot more opportunity for development,” Struthers added.

Hiring will begin in early spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
After an hours-long search, 45-year-old Michael J. Williams Jr. of Greenfield was found by a...
Man who dragged state trooper in Holyoke given multiple charges
A baby otter is recovering at the Alaska SeaLife Center after its mother was killed by orca...
1-day-old sea otter rescued after orca whales kill mother
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
One person is in custody after a trooper was struck on I-91 in Holyoke.
Suspect in custody after trooper struck along I-91 north in Holyoke

Latest News

The 2022 Big E fair got underway on September 16, 2022
Rainy weather putting damper on Big E attendance
Springfield, Mass. Skyline
Springfield community centers to issue free passes to help combat gun violence
A referee shortage is impacting high school sports across the country and we’re seeing the...
Referee shortage having impact on high school sports
A Springfield woman was arrested and a loaded gun was seized following a traffic stop Saturday...
Springfield woman arrested on gun charges following traffic stop