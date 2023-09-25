Fairgoers celebrate ‘Salute to Springfield Day’ with parade at the Big E

By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s salute to Springfield Day down at the Big E, the city of firsts being honored at the fairgrounds with a parade.

It is Springfield Day down here at the Big E. The day only comes once a year so rain or shine people here are excited for it!

Western Mass been catching up with people ahead of the parade, which kicked off only on Monday afternoon.

Everyone we spoke with said the same thing: the cold and wet conditions haven’t dampened their spirits when it comes to enjoying some food and getting a front row seat at Monday’s parade.

Its a beloved annual tradition for many, but for some, like Duane Rogers, this is their first time.

“We’re definitely going to park up outside the fences and whatnot and see how the parade is going,” said Rogers from Connecticut . “It’s our first time seeing it. We’ve heard a lot about it!”

Each of the fair’s 17 days has a special dedication and the Big E is saluting Springfield.

Every year, the special day brings a parade to the streets of the fairgrounds.

Leaders from around the city, including Mayor Domenic Sarno were spotted walking in the parade.

Rogers and others told us the rainy conditions are actually slightly welcomed since they’ve been noticing shorter lines and better parking.

