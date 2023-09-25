Greenfield man accused of hitting, dragging trooper with car to appear in court

(WGGB/WSHM) - The driver accused of injuring a Mass. state trooper in the line of duty on I-91 near Holyoke on Friday will face a judge in Northampton.

It all started around 3 p.m. when 45-year-old Michael Williams of Greenfield was stopped by that trooper on separate motor vehicle violations. However, as that trooper was trying to grab Williams, he sped off with the trooper attached to his car.

Luckily, the officer was able to set himself free, but the driver, after hitting the trooper’s car and other nearby vehicles, was able to get away.

That incident led to an even bigger three-hour manhunt to find Williams, who was later caught and arrested by a trooper and their k-9 sidekick, Roxy.

All eyes will now be on court Monday where Williams will face a variety of charge from assault and battery with a dangerous weapon to failure to stop for police and resisting arrest.

The trooper who was dragged by Williams was later taken to Cooley Dickenson Hospital and is doing okay.

Williams is being held without bail.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.