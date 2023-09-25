Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students

Video shows a North Dakota school bus driver cursing at students. (KVLY)
By Reed Gregory and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A North Dakota school bus driver is under fire after a recent video showed him cursing at students.

The incident occurred during a routine school bus pickup at Ben Franklin Middle School in Fargo. According to the Valley Bus driver’s remarks, he was upset because students were allegedly pushing and shoving each other as the bus was pulling up to the school. The situation escalated to the point where a student came dangerously close to being hit by the bus.

Valley Bus, in a statement in a Facebook comment section about the video, expressed regret over the use of inappropriate language by their driver. However, they emphasized the need to understand the context of the incident and the tension it created for the driver.

The statement reads: “While we do not condone and regret this language, the driver was extremely upset because while pulling up to the school students were pushing and shoving each other for position, resulting in a student nearly being hit by the bus. Both Valley Bus and Ben Franklin School are working to make it safer at the school, which will reduce the stress on everyone.”

In a statement to KVLY, Valley Bus reiterated their stance on the situation, stating: “We believe the language was inexcusable and regrettable. But the context of having a student nearly pushed in front of the bus and hit also needs to be understood as contributing to the tension felt by that driver.”

The controversial comment made by the Valley Bus driver sparked a heated discussion on social media, with many users expressing their concern over the use of such language. Some individuals argued that professionalism should be maintained in all circumstances, while others sympathized with the driver’s stress given the potentially dangerous situation.

In a statement to KVLY, Fargo Public Schools said they do not condone the language used by the bus driver and will be working with Valley Bus on the appropriate next steps regarding the incident.

