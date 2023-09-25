Rain Ending, but Clouds Linger Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain will be gradually ending this evening and tonight from north to south as remnants of Ophelia continue moving south and east. It’s been a rainy, raw start to the fall season for sure with western Mass picking up around 1-3 inches of rain since early Saturday. Persistent northeasterly breezes have kept temperatures well below normal, giving us more of an early-November feel!

High pressure to our north will be gradually building south and bringing in a drier air mass. Tonight, skies may clear a bit around the Rt. 2 corridor, but clouds hang tough farther south. Showers end and breezes linger along with a solid chill in the air.

Overcast and unseasonably cool again Tuesday but looking mostly rain-free. A shower is possible, mainly south of the Mass Pike, but most of the day is looking decent. Clouds should break at times too, especially later in the afternoon and north of the Mass Pike. Highs return to the lower and middle 60s with a continued Northeast breeze.

High pressure will clear skies and bring in lower dew points Tuesday night, leading to colder temperatures for Wednesday morning that may fall into the middle and upper 30s! Dry and pleasant weather continues Wednesday and Thursday with more seasonable temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

An upper-level system will be moving to our south Friday, which will bring in more clouds. Right now, wet weather chances remain low, but there is still a chance for a few showers to make it up our way-close call so far. Skies become partly cloudy Saturday as that system departs and overall, the weekend is looking nice! Temperatures begin trending warmer Sunday into next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.