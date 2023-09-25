Six Bricks Cannabis Dispensary celebrates one year anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Downtown Springfield was filled with celebrations on Sunday

Six Brick’s Cannabis Dispensary marking an accomplishment, one year of business.

“The fact that I am able to do this in Springfield the place that I will forever call home is truly exciting,” said Payton Shubruick, founder of Six Brick’s.

Shubrick says a milestone like this, takes a village acknowledging the support of loved ones and the city.

“The community has shown out for us time and time again, and that’s what we really wanted in terms of having a locally owned and operated dispensary in the community,” said Shubruick.

To mark the occasion, customers found deals and giveaways at the Main Street store alongside a party at the White Lion Brewing Company with family friends, and city leaders in attendance.

City Council President Melvin Edwards followed Shubrick’s journey since Six Bricks opened up shop. He tells Western Mass News success stories like this are wins for the city.

“It funnels money into the economy, it increases our workforce it draws people from outside of Springfield into downtown Springfield to buy products,” said Edwards.

We asked Shubrick if she has any advice for small business owners who were in her shoes one year ago, she tells her fellow small business owners to keep going, stay consistent, and get the job done.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.