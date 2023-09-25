Six Bricks Cannabis Dispensary celebrates one year anniversary

Six Brick’s Cannabis Dispensary marking an accomplishment, one year of business.
Six Brick’s Cannabis Dispensary marking an accomplishment, one year of business.(Western Mass News)
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Downtown Springfield was filled with celebrations on Sunday

Six Brick’s Cannabis Dispensary marking an accomplishment, one year of business.

“The fact that I am able to do this in Springfield the place that I will forever call home is truly exciting,” said Payton Shubruick, founder of Six Brick’s.

Shubrick says a milestone like this, takes a village acknowledging the support of loved ones and the city.

“The community has shown out for us time and time again, and that’s what we really wanted in terms of having a locally owned and operated dispensary in the community,” said Shubruick.

To mark the occasion, customers found deals and giveaways at the Main Street store alongside a party at the White Lion Brewing Company with family friends, and city leaders in attendance.

City Council President Melvin Edwards followed Shubrick’s journey since Six Bricks opened up shop. He tells Western Mass News success stories like this are wins for the city.

“It funnels money into the economy, it increases our workforce it draws people from outside of Springfield into downtown Springfield to buy products,” said Edwards.

We asked Shubrick if she has any advice for small business owners who were in her shoes one year ago, she tells her fellow small business owners to keep going, stay consistent, and get the job done.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
One person is in custody after a trooper was struck on I-91 in Holyoke.
Suspect in custody after trooper struck along I-91 north in Holyoke
A baby otter is recovering at the Alaska SeaLife Center after its mother was killed by orca...
1-day-old sea otter rescued after orca whales kill mother
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
Two New York men are facing several charges after investigators said they tried to steal...
2 men suspected in ‘organized retail crime spree’ arrested in Holyoke

Latest News

Bike riders with the help of the Western Mass Food Bank did their part to help end food...
‘Will Bike 4 Food’ event supplies meals for communities in need
Bike riders with the help of the Western Mass Food Bank did their part to help end food...
‘Will Bike 4 Food’ event supplies meals for communities in need
GA0924
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Sept. 24
Fright Fest runs weekends and select days through Sunday, November 5.
Fright Fest begins at the Six Flags New England