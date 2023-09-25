Springfield woman arrested on gun charges following traffic stop

By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman was arrested and a loaded gun was seized following a traffic stop Saturday evening.

Police said they saw a car with a license plate, that was reported stolen out of Greenfield, just after 5 p.m. Officers conducted the stop at the intersection of Dickinson Street and Sumner Avenue.

The driver, 27-year-old Dra’cee Matos, allegedly didn’t have a license and was detained.

Officers then located a loaded gun without serial numbers in her car, prompting her arrest.

Matos now faces multiple gun and motor vehicle charges.

