Town by Town: Chicopee Police self defense classes, EV charging stations, Majestic Theater screening

By Morgan Briggs, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke, West Springfield and Chicopee.

JM Electrical and a ford dealership announce their groundbreaking electrical vehicle charging stations.

The Boston-based electrical contractor will install charging stations located at Marcotee Ford in Holyoke.

All installations of this cutting edge technology is set to finish this fall.

The Majestic Theater will host a screening of the Irish documentary “In the Name of the Son” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in West Springfield.

The film tells the story of Mags Riordan, who made a pilgrimage to Lake Milawi in Africa where her son Billy drowned.

She set up a clinic there in his name and has since gone on to save thousands of lives.

There will a talkback after the show featuring Riordan, a clinical director, and the director of the film.

Lastly, the Chicopee Police Department will be holding a R.A.D self-defense also known as the rape aggression defense system class for women.

Classes will be held on October 17th, October 24th, November 7th, and November 14th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The free class is designed to teach women about situational awareness as well as self-defense techniques.

The deadline to apply is October 6.

